Russian missile strike injures 17

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a combat vehicle. File Pic/AP

Russian air defences shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones Sunday over Russia’s western regions, Moscow officials said, while 17 people were injured in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in a ballistic missile attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry said 110 drones were destroyed in the overnight barrage against seven Russian regions. Many targeted Russia’s border region of Kursk, where 43 drones were reportedly shot down.

Social media footage appeared to show air defences at work over the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod region, close to a factory producing explosives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched some 800 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 attack drones over Ukraine in the past week.

