Russian missiles hit Ukraine, blow on export deal

The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday is seen as crucial to reigning in global food prices and would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including the hub of Odesa

Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday is seen as crucial to reigning in global food prices and would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including the hub of Odesa.

“The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Two missiles hit infrastructure at the port, while another two were shot down by air defence forces, it said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called on the United Nations and Turkey, which mediated Friday’s deal, to ensure that Russia fulfils its commitments and allows free passage in the grain corridor. Russia’s defence ministry did not reply immediately.

US pledges more military aid to Ukraine

The United States promised more military support for Ukraine, including drones, and is considering whether to send fighter aircrafts, as Russian forces relentlessly shelled towns and cities. Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark deal on Friday that raised hopes of unblocking vast grain exports from Black Sea ports. President Zelenskiy hailed that accord, but with heavy fighting continuing on several fronts, he said there could be no ceasefire unless lost territory was retaken.

