Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West
Mumbai: BEST seeks Rs 3,000 crore BMC aid for new buses
Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge girder to be launched on Saturday night
Commuters in Mumbai say, 'Need escalator at Himalaya FOB soon'
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine bury families under rubble

Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine bury families under rubble

Updated on: 01 December,2023 06:05 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The missiles struck three Donetsk cities—Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad—about 25-40 km from the frontline.

Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine bury families under rubble

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine bury families under rubble
x
00:00

Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin’s forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons. Russian military units simultaneously launched six S-300 missiles during the night, according to Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko. The missiles struck three Donetsk cities—Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad—about 25-40 km from the frontline.


Emergency workers pulled the body of a 62-year-old man from the wreckage of a destroyed multi-story building in Novohrodivka. Four more people are the rubble, including a child, authorities said. In Pokrovsk, the strikes destroyed a multi-story building, nine houses, a police office and cars. Emergency crews rescued a man with a 6-month-old baby, covered in blood, in his hands. All three of the targeted cities are close to Avdiivka, a city where a fierce battle has taken place in recent months. Avdiivka is a gateway to parts of the Donetsk region.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia ukraine

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK