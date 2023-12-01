Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine bury families under rubble

The missiles struck three Donetsk cities—Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad—about 25-40 km from the frontline.

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling. Pic/AP

Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin’s forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons. Russian military units simultaneously launched six S-300 missiles during the night, according to Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko. The missiles struck three Donetsk cities—Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad—about 25-40 km from the frontline.

Emergency workers pulled the body of a 62-year-old man from the wreckage of a destroyed multi-story building in Novohrodivka. Four more people are the rubble, including a child, authorities said. In Pokrovsk, the strikes destroyed a multi-story building, nine houses, a police office and cars. Emergency crews rescued a man with a 6-month-old baby, covered in blood, in his hands. All three of the targeted cities are close to Avdiivka, a city where a fierce battle has taken place in recent months. Avdiivka is a gateway to parts of the Donetsk region.

