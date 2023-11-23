S Korea partially revokes Korean spy satellite pact

The announcement “which will likely infuriate North Korea” came hours after the North claimed to have placed a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in its third such launch attempt this year

Reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ being launched. Pic/AP

South Korea will partially suspend an inter-Korean agreement Wednesday to restart frontline aerial surveillance of North Korea, after the North said it launched a military spy satellite in violation of UN bans, Seoul officials said.

The announcement “which will likely infuriate North Korea” came hours after the North claimed to have placed a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in its third such launch attempt this year.

The North’s claim hasn’t been independently verified; the Pentagon said it was still assessing the success of the launch, while Japan stated there has been no confirmation that the North Korean satellite entered orbit. But the US and its allies still quickly condemned the North Korean launch, which they believe was meant to improve the country’s missile technology as well as establish a space-based surveillance system.