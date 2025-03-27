S Korean wildfires toll at 24; 27K evacuated

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:17 AM IST  |  Seoul
In a televised address, South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said the wildfires that began last Friday were causing worse damage than many other past wildfires

Burnt pavilions of the Gounsa temple in Uiseong, South Korea. Pic/AP

Wind-driven wildfires that were among South Korea’s worst ever were ravaging the country’s southern regions, killing 24 people, destroying more than 200 structures and forcing 27,000 people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.


The death toll included a pilot who died after a helicopter crashed during efforts to contain wildfires in the southeastern town of Uiseong, one of the areas hardest-hit. The aircraft had no other crew members.


The National Fire Agency said at least 26 other people sustained varying degrees of injuries.


An ancient Buddhist temple, houses, factories and vehicles were among the structures destroyed in the wildfires that have burned 43,330 acres, the government’s emergency response centre said.

In a televised address, South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said the wildfires that began last Friday were causing worse damage than many other past wildfires.

200
No. of structures damaged

