Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first President dies at 95

Updated on: 10 February,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Oshakati
Agencies |

He spent nearly 30 years in exile as the leader of its independence movement before returning for Parliamentary elections in late 1989, the first democratic vote in the country

Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first President dies at 95

Sam Nujoma was elected president in 1990. File Pic/AFP

Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s first President dies at 95
Sam Nujoma, the fiery white-bearded freedom fighter who led Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and served as its first president for 15 years, and became known as the father of his nation, has died. He was 95.


Nujoma was revered in his arid, sparsely populated homeland in southwestern Africa as a charismatic father figure who steered it to democracy and stability after long colonial rule by Germany and a bitter war of independence from South Africa.


He spent nearly 30 years in exile as the leader of its independence movement before returning for Parliamentary elections in late 1989, the first democratic vote in the country. He was elected president by lawmakers months later in 1990 as Namibia’s independence was confirmed. Nujoma was the last of a generation of African leaders who brought their countries out of colonial or white minority rule.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

