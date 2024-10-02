Breaking News
School bus catches fire outside Bangkok; over 20 feared dead

School bus catches fire outside Bangkok; over 20 feared dead

Updated on: 02 October,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

The students on the bus were reported to be in elementary and junior high school.

Firefighters inspect the charred remains of the bus. Pic/AFP

A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, with more than 20 of those on board feared dead, officials and rescuers said. The bus was carrying 44 passengers from central Uthai Thani province for a school trip in Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruengkit told reporters at the scene.


Videos posted on social media showed the entire bus engulfed in fire with huge plumes of black smoke pouring out as it stood on the side of the road. Bodies were still inside the bus hours after the fire. The students on the bus were reported to be in elementary and junior high school.


Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said officials could not yet confirm the number of fatalities because they had not finished investigating the scene. He said the driver survived but appeared to have fled and could not yet be found.


