Scottish Sikh artist wins Turner Prize 2024

Jasleen Kaur

Glasgow-born artist of Indian heritage Jasleen Kaur, whose works are inspired by her life growing up in Scotland’s Sikh community, has won Britain’s prestigious Turner Prize 2024 for her considered weaving together of the “personal, political and spiritual”.

Kaur collected the GBP 25,000 (approximately Rs 26.84 lakh) prize at a ceremony at the Tate Britain in London on Tuesday night for her solo exhibition 'Alter Altar’, which included sculptures from gathered and remade objects, each of which are animated through an immersive sound and musical composition interspersed with the artist’s own renditions.

Jasleen Kaur’s Alter Altar. Pics/Jasleen Kaur

The Turner Prize jury said they chose Kaur for her reflections upon everyday objects, animating them through sound and music to summon “community and cultural inheritance”.

“The jury noted the considered way in which Kaur weaves together the personal, political and spiritual in her exhibition 'Alter Altar’, choreographing a visual and aural experience that suggests both solidarity and joy,” Turner Prize said in a statement.

