Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Scottish Sikh artist wins Turner Prize 2024

Scottish Sikh artist wins Turner Prize 2024

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The Turner Prize jury said they chose Kaur for her reflections upon everyday objects, animating them through sound and music to summon “community and cultural inheritance”

Scottish Sikh artist wins Turner Prize 2024

Jasleen Kaur

Listen to this article
Scottish Sikh artist wins Turner Prize 2024
x
00:00

Glasgow-born artist of Indian heritage Jasleen Kaur, whose works are inspired by her life growing up in Scotland’s Sikh community, has won Britain’s prestigious Turner Prize 2024 for her considered weaving together of the “personal, political and spiritual”.


Kaur collected the GBP 25,000 (approximately Rs 26.84 lakh) prize at a ceremony at the Tate Britain in London on Tuesday night for her solo exhibition 'Alter Altar’, which included sculptures from gathered and remade objects, each of which are animated through an immersive sound and musical composition interspersed with the artist’s own renditions.


Jasleen Kaur’s Alter Altar. Pics/Jasleen KaurJasleen Kaur’s Alter Altar. Pics/Jasleen Kaur


The Turner Prize jury said they chose Kaur for her reflections upon everyday objects, animating them through sound and music to summon “community and cultural inheritance”.

“The jury noted the considered way in which Kaur weaves together the personal, political and spiritual in her exhibition 'Alter Altar’, choreographing a visual and aural experience that suggests both solidarity and joy,” Turner Prize said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

scotland glasgow news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK