Seoul sees record snowfall

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:32 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies

The country’s weather agency said Sunday that 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow fell on Seoul the previous day, the heaviest since 1981.

Seoul received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years. Pic/AP

The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.


The country’s weather agency said Sunday that 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow fell on Seoul the previous day, the heaviest since 1981.


The Korea Meteorological Administration said a heavy snow advisory was issued for Seoul’s entire area on Saturday before it was lifted later in the day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news korea

