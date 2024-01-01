Seoul sees record snowfall

The country’s weather agency said Sunday that 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow fell on Seoul the previous day, the heaviest since 1981.

Seoul received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years. Pic/AP

The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said a heavy snow advisory was issued for Seoul’s entire area on Saturday before it was lifted later in the day.

