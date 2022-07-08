Shinzo Abe assassination: Lesser-known facts about former Japanese PM

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara

Shinzo Abe. File Pic/AFP

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said. Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan. Tributes pour in from across the world after Abe's untimely demise.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Shinzo Abe:

Shinzo Abe is the longest-serving PM of Japan. He first became the Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 but had to step down after a year citing health reasons. In 2012, he again became the PM and served for 8 years.

Abe was also Japan's youngest prime minister at the age of 52.

Abe is the first Japanese PM to be born after World War II. He was born on September 21, 1954.

Abe comes from a political family. His maternal grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, served as the Prime Minister of Japan from 1957 to 1960, and his paternal grandfather, Kan Abe, served in the House of Representatives from 1937 to 1946. Meanwhile, Abe's father, Shintaro Abe was a foreign minister from 1982-86.

Indian govt awarded Abe Padma Vibhushan, which is the country's second-highest civilian award. Abe always pushed for strong bilateral relations between India and Japan.

Abe was the first Japanese PM to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day in 2014.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet then US President Donald Trump

With inputs from Agencies