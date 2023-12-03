Breaking News
Singing to your babies might help them learn language faster

Updated on: 03 December,2023 05:04 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

The new study suggests that rhythmic speech helps babies learn language by emphasising the boundaries of individual words and is effective even in the first months of life.

Pic/Getty Images

A new study co-authored by an Indian-origin Cambridge University neuroscientist claims that singing rhymes and alphabets to babies helps them with language learning. Professor Usha Goswami is among researchers from the University of Cambridge and Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, who jointly investigated babies’ ability to process phonetic information during their first year for their findings published on Friday in the Nature Communications journal.


They concluded that parents should speak to their babies using sing-song speech, like nursery rhymes, as soon as possible because babies learn languages from rhythmic information, not phonetic information, in their first months. The new study suggests that rhythmic speech helps babies learn language by emphasising the boundaries of individual words and is effective even in the first months of life.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


cambridge world news london news

