Six killed in Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

Witnesses said fighting broke out after residents saw Israeli soldiers

Obstacles placed outside closed shops in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank Wednesday during a Palestinian general strike called in protest against the Israeli army raid there. Pic/AFP

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, killing at least six Palestinian gunmen, including a Hamas member suspected of shooting dead two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the village of Huwara. Early on Wednesday, a rocket launch was identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, triggering alarms and sending Israelis running to bomb shelters, though the rocket appeared to have landed inside Gaza and not in Israeli territory, the Israeli military said.

Earlier, witnesses said fighting broke out after residents of the refugee camp saw Israeli soldiers getting out of a furniture truck near a house on a hill overlooking the centre of the sprawling camp and fighters immediately opened fire. In the ensuing gun battle, Israeli forces surrounded a house where the suspected gunman had barricaded himself with other fighters, and used shoulder-fired missiles against the building, the military said in a statement. The Palestinian health ministry said six Palestinians were killed and at least 16 wounded. One member of the Israeli police force was wounded and three lightly hurt.

Also Read: Georgian police use tear gas to halt protest against ‘foreign agents’ law

The military identified one of the gunmen as Abdel-Fattah Kharusha, a member of the Islamist group Hamas, who it said shot two Israelis while they sat in their car at a checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 26. It said his two sons had been arrested in a raid at the same time on the city of Nablus, another centre of militant activity. According to statements by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, all those killed were gunmen from the militant groups Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah. “We call upon the fighters of our people everywhere to escalate armed resistance against the occupation and to fight them everywhere on the land of our occupied home,” Hamas’ armed wing said in a statement.

16

No of people injured as per the Palestinian health ministry

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever