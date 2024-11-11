Smog creating lockdown-like situation in Pakistan

Multan, following Lahore, recorded an alarming AQI of 2135, with Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities also reporting high pollution levels

Smoggy conditions around the Bhumi Fort in Multan. Pic/AFP

A thick blanket of smog continued to suffocate several cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province, spreading its toxic reach and severely disrupting transportation.

As Lahore remained the world’s most polluted city, the dense haze showed no sign of easing, grounding train schedules, closing motorways, and forcing authorities to impose lockdown-like measures, the Express Tribune reported.

Multan, following Lahore, recorded an alarming AQI of 2135, with Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities also reporting high pollution levels.

