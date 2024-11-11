Breaking News
World News

Smog creating lockdown-like situation in Pakistan

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies

Multan, following Lahore, recorded an alarming AQI of 2135, with Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities also reporting high pollution levels

Smoggy conditions around the Bhumi Fort in Multan. Pic/AFP

A thick blanket of smog continued to suffocate several cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province, spreading its toxic reach and severely disrupting transportation. 


As Lahore remained the world’s most polluted city, the dense haze showed no sign of easing, grounding train schedules, closing motorways, and forcing authorities to impose lockdown-like measures, the Express Tribune reported.


Multan, following Lahore, recorded an alarming AQI of 2135, with Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities also reporting high pollution levels. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

