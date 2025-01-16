Breaking News
South Africa Miner death toll rises to 87 as rescue ops end

Updated on: 17 January,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Stilfontein
Agencies |

Top

The miners are suspected to have died of starvation and dehydration

Seventy-eight bodies were retrieved in the rescue operation

South Africa: Miner death toll rises to 87 as rescue ops end
The death toll in a monthslong standoff between police and miners trapped while working illegally underground at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa has risen to at least 87, police said on Thursday as they wound down a rescue operation that has pulled more than 240 survivors out from deep underground.


National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that 78 bodies were retrieved from the mine in an official rescue operation that began on Monday, while another nine had been recovered previously.


The miners are suspected to have died of starvation and dehydration. Authorities believe nearly 2,000 miners were underground working illegally at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine southwest of Johannesburg since August last year. Many resurfaced on their own.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

south africa world news International news

