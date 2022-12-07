South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa hits back as party backs him

The ANC’s Mashatile said the decision by the party’s National Executive Committee to back Ramaphosa had not been unanimous

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pic/AP

South Africa’s ruling party said it will tell its lawmakers to reject a report that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of cash in his farm, giving him a lifeline as he faced the biggest scandal of his career. Almost simultaneously, Ramaphosa asked the country’s top court to throw out the independent panel’s findings over the “Farmgate” affair, which critics have said should force his resignation.

“The president continues with his duties as president of the ANC and the republic,” Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-General of the ruling African National Congress, said. The inquiry panel appointed by the speaker of parliament looked into accusations that thieves had found large amounts of cash stuffed into furniture at Ramaphosa’s private game farm in 2020, and that he had failed to report it when they stole the money. The theft raised questions about how Ramaphosa, who came to power on the promise to fight graft, acquired the money and whether he declared it. Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. The president has said the money was much less than the $4 million to $8 million reported, and that it was the proceeds of game sales at the farm. The panel’s report, released on Wednesday, left him fighting for his political survival and raised questions over whether he would be able to lead the ANC into elections and secure a second term.

The ANC’s Mashatile said the decision by the party’s National Executive Committee to back Ramaphosa had not been unanimous. “Were we unanimous? No, there were a lot of debates, but we had to end somewhere, and what I am reporting is where we ended. That we will not support this report,” Mashatile told reporters. He said the decision was made in the best interests of the country and to secure stability, without elaborating. ANC lawmakers, who have the most seats in parliament, are expected to vote against adopting the report when it comes up for debate.

