Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea bans Prez from travelling abroad

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

On Saturday, Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him, with most governing party lawmakers boycotting a parliamentary vote

A woman writes on a poster showing President Yoon Suk Yeol with text that reads ‘insurrection criminal Yoon is over’. Pic/AFP

South Korea’s Justice Ministry on Monday imposed an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as authorities investigate allegations of rebellion and other charges in connection with his short-lived declaration of martial law last week, which brought special forces troops into Seoul streets and plunged the nation into political turmoil.


On Saturday, Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him, with most governing party lawmakers boycotting a parliamentary vote. But the opposition parties vowed to submit a new impeachment motion against him this week.


Bae Sang-up, a Justice Ministry official, told a parliamentary hearing that it banned Yoon from leaving the country following requests by police, prosecutors and an anti-corruption agency as they expand their probes into the circumstances surrounding Yoon’s power grab. Another official said that police can also detain Yoon if conditions are met. Prosecutors are discussing possible insurrection charges over his attempt to implement martial law last week.


