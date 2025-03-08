Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea Court orders Yoons release

South Korea: Court orders Yoon’s release

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over his short-lived imposition of martial law late last year

South Korea: Court orders Yoon’s release

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters outside the Seoul Detention Center. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
South Korea: Court orders Yoon’s release
x
00:00

A South Korean court on Friday ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from jail, a move that would allow him to stand trial for his rebellion charge.


Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over his short-lived imposition of martial law late last year. The hearings in his separate impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court concluded in late February, and that court is expected to rule soon on whether to remove him from office or reinstate him. The Seoul Central District Court said it accepted Yoon’s request to be released from jail.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK