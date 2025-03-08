South Korea: Court orders Yoon’s release

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over his short-lived imposition of martial law late last year

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters outside the Seoul Detention Center. Pic/AFP

A South Korean court on Friday ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from jail, a move that would allow him to stand trial for his rebellion charge.

Yoon was arrested and indicted in January over his short-lived imposition of martial law late last year. The hearings in his separate impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court concluded in late February, and that court is expected to rule soon on whether to remove him from office or reinstate him. The Seoul Central District Court said it accepted Yoon’s request to be released from jail.

