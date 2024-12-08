Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea Former defence chief detained over martial law imposition

South Korea: Former defence chief detained over martial law imposition

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

On Sunday, ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun was taken into custody at a Seoul detention facility after undergoing an investigation by prosecutors, a law enforcement official said

People take part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol. Pic/AFP

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday detained a former defence minister who allegedly recommended last week’s brief but stunning martial law imposition to President Yoon Suk Yeol, making him the first figure detained in the case.


The development came a day after Yoon avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him in parliament, with most ruling party lawmakers boycotting a floor vote to prevent the two-thirds majority needed to suspend his presidential powers. The main opposition Democratic Party said it will prepare a new impeachment motion against Yoon.


On Sunday, ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun was taken into custody at a Seoul detention facility after undergoing an investigation by prosecutors, a law enforcement official said.


The official gave no further details. But South Korean media reported that Kim voluntarily appeared at a Seoul prosecutors’ office, where he had his mobile phone confiscated and was detained. The reports said police searched Kim’s former office and residence on Sunday.

