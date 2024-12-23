Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea launches 3rd spy satellite

South Korea launches 3rd spy satellite

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11.30 pm in a step indicating the satellite’s normal operation

South Korea launches 3rd spy satellite

The satellite was launched on a SpaceX projectile. Pic/SpaceX

Listen to this article
South Korea launches 3rd spy satellite
x
00:00

South Korea successfully placed into orbit its third homegrown spy satellite launched from a US space centre. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite normally lifted off at 8.34 pm (Korean time) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as planned and sent the reconnaissance satellite into orbit at 9.24 pm.


The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11.30 pm in a step indicating the satellite’s normal operation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK