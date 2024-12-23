The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11.30 pm in a step indicating the satellite’s normal operation

The satellite was launched on a SpaceX projectile. Pic/SpaceX

Listen to this article South Korea launches 3rd spy satellite x 00:00

South Korea successfully placed into orbit its third homegrown spy satellite launched from a US space centre. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite normally lifted off at 8.34 pm (Korean time) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as planned and sent the reconnaissance satellite into orbit at 9.24 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11.30 pm in a step indicating the satellite’s normal operation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever