Three top prosecutors to also be relieved of duties after motion against them

Protesters during a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul. Pic/AFP

South Korea passes impeachment motion against chief state auditor

South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly on Thursday passed impeachment motions against the Chief State Auditor and three top prosecutors over their roles in investigations related to the relocation of the presidential office and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The motions were against Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) Chairperson Choe Jae-hae; Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office; and Cho Sang-won and Choi Jae-hun, both prosecutors under Lee.

The four will now be suspended from their duties until the Constitutional Court rules on whether to uphold their impeachment, Yonhap said. It is the first time a BAI chief has been impeached by parliament.

Choe is accused of not conducting a proper review of alleged irregularities during the 2022 relocation of the presidential office, which took place in line with a campaign pledge of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three prosecutors are accused of failing to indict Kim following an investigation into her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.

