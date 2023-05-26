Since the start of 2022, North Korea has test-launched more than 100 missiles, but none since it fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in mid-April

South Korean army drones fly during the joint military drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field

Listen to this article South Korea, US troops hold large live-fire drills x 00:00

The South Korean and US militaries conducted large live-fire drills near the border with North Korea on Thursday, despite the North’s warning that it won’t tolerate “an invasion rehearsal on its doorstep”.

The drills—the first of five rounds of live-fire exercises through mid-June—mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington. North Korea typically reacts to such major South Korean-US exercises with missile and other weapons tests.

ADVERTISEMENT



K-2 tanks fire during drills. Pics/AP

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has test-launched more than 100 missiles, but none since it fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in mid-April. It says the tests are a response to expanded military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, but observers say North Korea aims to advance its weapons development and then wrest greater concessions from its rivals in eventual diplomacy.

The US-South Korean firing exercises, called ‘Combined annihilation firepower drills’, are the biggest of their kind. The drills have been held 11 times since they began in 1977, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The drills involved 2,500 troops and 610 weapons systems such as fighter jets, attack helicopters, drones, tanks and artillery from South Korea and the US. The most recent exercises in 2017 drew about 2,000 soldiers and 250 weapons assets from both countries.

The drills simulated artillery and aerial strikes on front-line North Korean military facilities in response to an attack. Troops later practiced precision-guided attacks on simulated targets in the rear areas to ‘completely annihilate’ North Korean military threats.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever