Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea Warning shots fired as troops from North cross border

South Korea: Warning shots fired as troops from North cross border

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

South Korea's military said in a statement that about 10 North Korean soldiers returned to the North after South Korea made warning broadcasts and fired warning shots.

South Korea: Warning shots fired as troops from North cross border

The Korean Demilitarized Zone, with a crowd of tourists seen on the South Korean side. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article
South Korea: Warning shots fired as troops from North cross border
x
00:00

South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the rivals' tense border on Tuesday, South Korean officials said. South Korea's military said in a statement that about 10 North Korean soldiers returned to the North after South Korea made warning broadcasts and fired warning shots. 


It said the North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line at the eastern section of the border around 5 pm. South Korea's military said it is closely monitoring North Korean activities.


Election set for June 3


South Korea will hold a snap presidential election June 3 to succeed recently ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country's acting leader Han Duck-soo announced on Tuesday. The announcement came four days after the Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his ill-fated imposition of martial law in December. By law, South Korea must elect a new president within 60 days of Yoon's ouster.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea north korea world news International news Seoul

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK