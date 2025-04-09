South Korea: Warning shots fired as troops from North cross border

South Korea's military said in a statement that about 10 North Korean soldiers returned to the North after South Korea made warning broadcasts and fired warning shots.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone, with a crowd of tourists seen on the South Korean side. File Pic/AP

It said the North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line at the eastern section of the border around 5 pm. South Korea's military said it is closely monitoring North Korean activities.

Election set for June 3

South Korea will hold a snap presidential election June 3 to succeed recently ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country's acting leader Han Duck-soo announced on Tuesday. The announcement came four days after the Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his ill-fated imposition of martial law in December. By law, South Korea must elect a new president within 60 days of Yoon's ouster.

