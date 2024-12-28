South Korean Assembly votes to impeach acting President

A motion to impeach Han Duck-soo passed unanimously in a 192-0 votes, marking the first time South Korea’s acting president was impeached by parliament

South Korea’s lawmakers argue over the impeachment vote of acting president Han Duck-soo. Pic/AFP

South Korea’s National Assembly voted on Friday to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, less than two weeks after he took for President Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached for declaring martial law.

A motion to impeach Han Duck-soo passed unanimously in a 192-0 votes, marking the first time South Korea’s acting president was impeached by parliament. The main opposition Democratic Party (DP), which holds 170 out of 300 seats in the Assembly, introduced the impeachment motion against Han Duck-soo after he refused to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court that will adjudicate Yoon’s impeachment trial.

