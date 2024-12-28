Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korean Assembly votes to impeach acting President

South Korean Assembly votes to impeach acting President

Updated on: 28 December,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

A motion to impeach Han Duck-soo passed unanimously in a 192-0 votes, marking the first time South Korea’s acting president was impeached by parliament

South Korean Assembly votes to impeach acting President

South Korea’s lawmakers argue over the impeachment vote of acting president Han Duck-soo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
South Korean Assembly votes to impeach acting President
x
00:00

South Korea’s National Assembly voted on Friday to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, less than two weeks after he took for President Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached for declaring martial law.


A motion to impeach Han Duck-soo passed unanimously in a 192-0 votes, marking the first time South Korea’s acting president was impeached by parliament. The main opposition Democratic Party (DP), which holds 170 out of 300 seats in the Assembly, introduced the impeachment motion against Han Duck-soo after he refused to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court that will adjudicate Yoon’s impeachment trial.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK