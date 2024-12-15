Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korean leaders seek to ease tumult

South Korean leaders seek to ease tumult

Updated on: 16 December,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

If Yoon is dismissed, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

South Korean leaders seek to ease tumult

People who called for the ouster of president Yoon Suk Yeol leave post-it notes on a bus. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
South Korean leaders seek to ease tumult
x
00:00

South Korea’s opposition leader offered Sunday to work with the government to ease the political tumult as officials sought to reassure allies and markets, a day after the opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol over a short-lived attempt to impose martial law.


Liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, whose party holds a majority in the National Assembly, urged the Constitutional Court to rule swiftly on Yoon’s impeachment and proposed a special council for policy cooperation between the government and parliament. Yoon’s powers have been suspended until the court decides whether to remove him from office or reinstate him. If Yoon is dismissed, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.


The court will meet to discuss the case today, and has up to 180 days to rule. But observers say that a court ruling could come faster. In the case of parliamentary impeachments of past presidents—Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and Park Geun-hye in 2016—the court spent 63 days and 91 days, respectively, before determining to reinstate Roh and dismiss Park.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea world news International news Seoul

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK