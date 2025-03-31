South Korean wildfires fully contained

Over 3000 homes, 30 cultural heritage sites, and around 2000 agricultural facilities were destroyed, Yonhap News Agency reported

A property destroyed by wildfires in the coastal village of Nomul-ri in Yeongdeok, South Korea. Pic/AFP

South Korean authorities on Sunday confirmed that the massive wildfires that devastated the North and South Gyeongsang provinces of the country last week have now been fully contained.

“The wildfires are estimated to have caused the greatest loss of lives and property in our history,” South Korea’s acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong said. The wildfires began on March 21 in South Gyeongsang and on March 22 in North Gyeongsang, with the latter fully contained by Friday and the former controlled by Sunday.

The devastating fires resulted in 75 casualties and scorched approximately 48,000 hectares of land. Over 3000 homes, 30 cultural heritage sites, and around 2000 agricultural facilities were destroyed, Yonhap News Agency reported.

To assist displaced residents and help them return to normal life, the government plans to establish temporary shelters at training centres and private facilities. Victims will also receive emergency relief funds.

Authorities said a 56-year-old man had been booked for allegedly starting the fire in North Gyeongsang on March 22 while performing an ancestral ritual at a family grave in Uiseong County. The fire spread rapidly across nearby regions, fuelled by gusty winds.

