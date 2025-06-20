Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > South Koreas last surviving circus reaches century

South Korea’s last surviving circus reaches century!

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  South Korea
Agencies |

In the golden ages in the 1960s when most households still had no TVs, Dongchoon travelled across the country, wowing audiences with then exotic animals like an elephant and a giraffe and a variety of shows including skits, comic talks, singing, dancing and magic shows

Dongchoon circus was founded in 1925. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
No more elephant and monkey acts. No more death-defying motorbike stunts. Several hundred spectators still clapped constantly when acrobats with Dongchoon Circus Troupe, South Korea’s last and 100-year-old circus, twirled on a long suspended fabric, juggled clubs on a large, rotating wheel and rode a unicycle on a tightrope under the big top.

Founded in 1925, Dongchoon is Korea’s oldest circus. In the golden ages in the 1960s when most households still had no TVs, Dongchoon travelled across the country, wowing audiences with then exotic animals like an elephant and a giraffe and a variety of shows including skits, comic talks, singing, dancing and magic shows. 


At its peak years, it had more than 200 artists, acrobats and other staff. However, over the years, TVs and movies later syphoned off the audiences of Dongchoon and other circuses in South Korea.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

