Home > News > World News > Article > South Koreas President Yoon safe from impeachment after ruling party boycotts vote

South Korea’s President Yoon safe from impeachment after ruling party boycotts vote

Updated on: 08 December,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies

Impeaching Yoon required support from two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members.

South Korea’s President Yoon safe from impeachment after ruling party boycotts vote

Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential office in Seoul before the vote failed

South Korea’s President Yoon safe from impeachment after ruling party boycotts vote
A South Korean legislative push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law fell through on Saturday after most lawmakers from his conservative governing party boycotted the vote. The defeat of the motion is expected to intensify public protests in South Korea.


Impeaching Yoon required support from two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members. The Opposition parties who brought the impeachment motion had 192 seats, but only three lawmakers from People Power Party participated in the vote.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


south korea International news world news

