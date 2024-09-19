Southeast Asia’s death toll from Typhoon Yagi crosses 500

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

In the Philippines, 21 people were killed and others 26 missing.

Damaged buildings and debris after Yagi hit Ha Long, Vietnam. Pic/AFP

Floods and landslides in Myanmar triggered by last week’s Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains have claimed at least 226 lives, with 77 people missing. The new figures push the total number of dead in Southeast Asia from the storm past 500.


The accounting of casualties has been slow, in part due to communication difficulties with the affected areas. Myanmar is wracked by civil war since 2021. Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing almost 300 people in Vietnam, 42 in Thailand and four in Laos. In the Philippines, 21 people were killed and others 26 missing.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


myanmar heavy rains bangkok world news vietnam

