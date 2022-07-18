Spain, Portugal battle wildfires, UK braces for 400 Celsius

National weather agency AEMET issued high temperature warnings for Sunday, with highs of 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) forecast in Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja, in the north

A chopper tries to douse wildfire in Spain on Saturday. Pic/AP

Authorities across southern Europe battled on Sunday to control wildfires burning across thousands of hectares of land in countries including Spain, Greece and France, where thousands of people have been evacuated in soaring temperatures.

In Spain, helicopters dropped water on the flames as searing heat and often mountainous terrain made the job harder for firefighters. National weather agency AEMET issued high temperature warnings for Sunday, with highs of 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) forecast in Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja, in the north.

Portugal said in the last seven days 659 people died due to the heatwave. Authorities in southern France said on Sunday they were still battling wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes. In Britain has issued its first red “extreme heat” warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, predicting temperatures could reach 40C (104F), topping the earlier record of 38.7C.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever