Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Special power used to enact pension bill without vote

Special power used to enact pension bill without vote

Updated on: 17 March,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.

Special power used to enact pension bill without vote

Representative Image


France’s government on Thursday invoked a special constitutional power to enact a contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament, in a risky move by President Emmanuel Macron.


The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.



Also read: I trust 'my friend' PM Modi to bring us together in order to build peaceful, sustainable world: Emmanuel Macron


The bill will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, and is the flagship legislation of Macron’s second term. The move is expected to trigger a quick no-confidence motion in Macron’s government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news paris

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK