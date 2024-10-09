Sri Lanka arrests over 20 Chinese

All 20 Chinese nationals, between the ages of 22 and 49, were arrested from a hotel in the Gorakana area of Panadura, a suburb south of Colombo

Over 20 Chinese nationals, suspected to be involved in cyber crime, have been arrested from a suburban area near Colombo where they were staying without a valid visa, police said on Wednesday.

All 20 Chinese nationals, between the ages of 22 and 49, were arrested from a hotel in the Gorakana area of Panadura, a suburb south of Colombo.

The police raided the hotel and seized five laptops, 437 mobile phones, including two iPhones, 17 routers and other accessories, all material suspected to be linked to potential financial frauds. The cops are probing if this Chinese group is linked to the another group arrested on Sunday for carrying out online scams.

