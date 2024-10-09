Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Sri Lanka arrests over 20 Chinese

Updated on: 10 October,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

All 20 Chinese nationals, between the ages of 22 and 49, were arrested from a hotel in the Gorakana area of Panadura, a suburb south of Colombo

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Over 20 Chinese nationals, suspected to be involved in cyber crime, have been arrested from a suburban area near Colombo where they were staying without a valid visa, police said on Wednesday.


All 20 Chinese nationals, between the ages of 22 and 49, were arrested from a hotel in the Gorakana area of Panadura, a suburb south of Colombo.


The police raided the hotel and seized five laptops, 437 mobile phones, including two iPhones, 17 routers and other accessories, all material suspected to be linked to potential financial frauds. The cops are probing if this Chinese group is linked to the another group arrested on Sunday for carrying out online scams.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sri lanka china colombo news world news

