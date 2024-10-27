The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen and seized their boat for allegedly entering Sri Lankan waters near Jaffna. This latest incident adds to the rising tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, impacting India-Sri Lanka relations.

12 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching. Seizure took place near Point Pedro, Jaffna, in island waters. Incident underscores ongoing tensions over Palk Strait fishing rights.

The Sri Lankan Navy recently detained 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing into Sri Lanka's territorial waters and engaging in illegal fishing. The arrests took place near Point Pedro, in Jaffna district, and also saw the seizure of their trawler, according to an official statement by the Navy.

The fishermen, who were escorted to Kankesanthurai Harbour, will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action. This incident adds to the 462 Indian nationals apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities this year under similar circumstances, with a total of 62 Indian fishing boats seized thus far in 2024, as reported by PTI.





The long-standing issue of Indian fishermen crossing into Sri Lankan waters stems from a shared fishing zone in the narrow Palk Strait, a region rich in marine resources that separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. Fishing has been an essential livelihood for coastal communities on both sides, and the Palk Strait remains a prime fishing ground. However, the maritime boundary is complex and has led to frequent, often unintentional, incursions, resulting in detentions and tensions.





The ongoing dispute has broader implications, impacting diplomatic relations between the two countries. According to PTI, confrontations over these maritime boundaries are common, with the Sri Lankan Navy frequently stepping up patrols in their waters. Reports of Sri Lankan authorities firing warning shots or seizing boats highlight the firm stance taken to control illegal fishing, even as both countries acknowledge the challenges involved.





Efforts have been made to mitigate these tensions, including periodic diplomatic dialogues and cooperative frameworks aimed at preventing such incursions. Despite this, the pressures on fishermen to seek better catches lead to routine trespassing incidents. Indian fishermen, often unaware of boundary specifics due to lack of clear markers in the water, face significant risks in pursuit of their livelihoods.





This latest arrest illustrates the recurring nature of the problem and the need for continued bilateral efforts to establish clearer protocols or fishing agreements to reduce tensions in the Palk Strait. Both nations face the delicate balance of ensuring national sovereignty while supporting coastal communities dependent on fishing for survival. As these challenges persist, the situation highlights the complexities of maritime boundaries and their impact on regional peace.

(With inputs from PTI)