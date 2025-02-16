Located 90 km from Colombo in Rambukkana, the orphanage was inaugurated in 1975. “This was started with five baby elephants

A feast of fruits and vegetables set up for the elephants at the orphanage. Pic/X@rangaba

Listen to this article Sri Lanka marks golden jubilee of elephant orphanage x 00:00

Sri Lanka marked the golden jubilee of the iconic Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage on Sunday, celebrating 50 years of caring for majestic giants at the sanctuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located 90 km from Colombo in Rambukkana, the orphanage was inaugurated in 1975. “This was started with five baby elephants. Today it provides refuge for 69 elephants from various age groups,” the Director General of the Zoological Department Chandana Rajapaksa said.

Rajapaksa said that baby elephants who stray from their herd and fall into pits while searching for water, or suffer injuries are being cared for at the orphanage. There are over 50 handlers at the orphanage.

To mark the golden jubilee, the elephants were provided a special feast of fruits. Videos uploaded on the Department of National Zoological Gardens’s official Facebook account showed officials cutting a huge cake and feeding it to the elephants. Visitors, too, fed the pachyderms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever