‘Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election will cost more than prez polls’

President Dissanayake dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary election to be held on November 14 will cost more than last week’s presidential poll, the island nation’s top election official said on Wednesday.

Saman Sri Ratnayake said that the parliamentary election would cost 11 billion Sri Lankan rupees (approximately R3 billion) up from 10 billion rupees for the presidential election.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who won the presidential elections, dissolved Parliament on Tuesday to call a snap election. The last parliament was convened in August 2020. The dissolution has come 11 months ahead of schedule.

However, the money for the parliamentary election was not allocated in the current year’s budget. The president is legally obliged to provide monies to hold the election even without any budgetary allocations.

