Star-studded sparkle at royal concert

Katy Perry performs during the concert at Windsor Castle. Pic/AP

A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the center stage on Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.

The newly crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with the crowd.

There were also performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That. Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance.

