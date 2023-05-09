Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Star studded sparkle at royal concert

Star-studded sparkle at royal concert

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The newly crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with the crowd

Star-studded sparkle at royal concert

Katy Perry performs during the concert at Windsor Castle. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Star-studded sparkle at royal concert
x
00:00

A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the center stage on Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.


The newly crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with the crowd.




Also Read: The Crown, Season X


There were also performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That. Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

katy perry london world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK