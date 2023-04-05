Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Still assessing what intel China gathered from spy balloon US

Still assessing what intel China gathered from spy balloon: US

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The balloon had entered the United States from Alaska on January 28 and crossed through several states over various sensitive military sites, including Montana where the US stores some of its nuclear assets, before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4

Still assessing what intel China gathered from spy balloon: US

Representative Image


The United States has said it is still doing an assessment of what exact intelligence information China was able to gather from its spy balloon that flew over sensitive American military sites in February. The comments from the Pentagon came after a media report said the Chinese spy balloon gathered information about some of the US military sites through electronic signals.


“As of right now, we’re still doing an assessment of what exactly the intel was that China was able to gather but we do know that the steps that we took provided little additive value for what they’ve been able to collect from satellites before,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at a news conference.



Also Read: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts against him in Manhattan court


The balloon had entered the United States from Alaska on January 28 and crossed through several states over various sensitive military sites, including Montana where the US stores some of its nuclear assets, before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

NBC News, citing two current senior US officials and one former senior administration official, said China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real-time.

“The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images, the officials said,” the news channel said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news washington news united states of america china

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK