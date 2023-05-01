Stop ‘provocative’ acts in South China Sea: US to China

In a statement, the State Department said, “We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely”

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

The United States called upon China to stop the provocative and unsafe conduct in the South China Sea, the State Department said in the statement.

In a statement, the State Department said, “We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely.”

This statement came after the Philippines accused China’s coast guard of “aggressive tactics” on Friday following an incident during a Philippine coast guard patrol close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off its coast, Reuters reported.

In February, the Philippines said a Chinese ship had directed a “military-grade laser” at one of its resupply vessels. The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Philippine vessels had intruded into Chinese waters and made deliberate provocative moves.

