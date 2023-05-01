Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Stop provocative acts in South China Sea US to China

Stop ‘provocative’ acts in South China Sea: US to China

Updated on: 01 May,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

In a statement, the State Department said, “We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely”

Stop ‘provocative’ acts in South China Sea: US to China

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Listen to this article
Stop ‘provocative’ acts in South China Sea: US to China
x
00:00

The United States called upon China to stop the provocative and unsafe conduct in the South China Sea, the State Department said in the statement.


In a statement, the State Department said, “We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely.”



This statement came after the Philippines accused China’s coast guard of “aggressive tactics” on Friday following an incident during a Philippine coast guard patrol close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off its coast, Reuters reported.


Also Read: California man guilty of killing 3 teens after doorbell prank

In February, the Philippines said a Chinese ship had directed a “military-grade laser” at one of its resupply vessels. The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Philippine vessels had intruded into Chinese waters and made deliberate provocative moves. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

china united states of america Joe Biden xi jinping world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK