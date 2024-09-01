Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Storm creeps through Japan bringing heavy rainfall to some spots for days

Storm creeps through Japan, bringing heavy rainfall to some spots for days

Updated on: 01 September,2024 10:01 AM IST  |  Tokyo
AP |

Top

Shanshan was travelling extremely slowly and barely moving at all as of Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Storm creeps through Japan, bringing heavy rainfall to some spots for days

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Storm creeps through Japan, bringing heavy rainfall to some spots for days
x
00:00

Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan's Shizuoka area, 180 km (110 miles) southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned the storm would linger for several more days.


Shanshan, packing winds of 65 kph (40 mph), made landfall Thursday, leaving landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.



The storm is so far connected with at least six deaths, including three people who were trapped in a mudslide. It left one person missing and 127 people injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.


Shanshan was travelling extremely slowly and barely moving at all as of Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency.

Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.

Shanshan initially crept across the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, then reached the main island of Honshu, meandering into coastal waters at one point but later moving back onto land.

Landslide warnings were issued in parts of Hamamatsu and Izu cities in Shizuoka Prefecture and Yokohama in Kanagawa, a port city near Tokyo, as well as at-risk spots in Tokyo. Tokyo in recent days saw mostly cloudy skies, speckled with moments of sudden and intense showers.

People living in areas at risk for landslides were told to evacuate to local stadiums and community centers as a cautionary measure. Shanshan's exact route remains uncertain. It's expected to gradually move north Monday, then out over the Sea of Japan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news tokyo japan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK