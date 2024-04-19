Strong quake injures nine in Japan; no tsunami danger

The quake occurred about 50 km below the sea’s surface and posed no danger of a tsunami, Japanese officials said

The earthquake caused a rockslide in Ohzu, Ehime refecture. Pic/AP

A strong earthquake that struck southwestern Japan left nine people with minor injuries and caused damage such as burst water pipes and small landslides, authorities said Thursday. But there was no danger of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.6 temblor late Wednesday was centered just off the western coast of the southwestern main island of Shikoku, in an area called the Bungo Channel, a strait separating Shikoku and the southern main island of Kyushu. The quake occurred about 50 km below the sea’s surface and posed no danger of a tsunami, Japanese officials said.

