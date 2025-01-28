The sport faced the rare prospect of having no wrestler at the grand master level when Terunofuji, the only active yokozuna announced his retirement. The last time sumo had no yokozuna was in 1992-1993

Hoshoryu, after winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament

Listen to this article Sumo avoids chasm with new yokozuna x 00:00

Sumo avoided having a hole at the top for the first time in over 30 years on Monday when the Mongolian Hoshoryu was recommended for promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sport faced the rare prospect of having no wrestler at the grand master level when Terunofuji, the only active yokozuna announced his retirement. The last time sumo had no yokozuna was in 1992-1993.

But Hoshoryu, the nephew of former yokozuna Asashoryu, stepped into the breach when he won the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday and was officially recommended a day later. The 25-year-old will become only the 74th wrestler to reach the exalted rank.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever