Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Sumo avoids chasm with new yokozuna

Sumo avoids chasm with new yokozuna

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

The sport faced the rare prospect of having no wrestler at the grand master level when Terunofuji, the only active yokozuna announced his retirement. The last time sumo had no yokozuna was in 1992-1993

Sumo avoids chasm with new yokozuna

Hoshoryu, after winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament

Listen to this article
Sumo avoids chasm with new yokozuna
x
00:00

Sumo avoided having a hole at the top for the first time in over 30 years on Monday when the Mongolian Hoshoryu was recommended for promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna.


The sport faced the rare prospect of having no wrestler at the grand master level when Terunofuji, the only active yokozuna announced his retirement. The last time sumo had no yokozuna was in 1992-1993. 


But Hoshoryu, the nephew of former yokozuna Asashoryu, stepped into the breach when he won the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday and was officially recommended a day later. The 25-year-old will become only the 74th wrestler to reach the exalted rank.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tokyo news world news japan International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK