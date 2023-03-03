‘Suspended nuclear pact because U.S. was using it to help Ukraine’

“Under these circumstances, we were forced to announce the suspension of the treaty”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a G20 meeting in New Delhi, Thursday. Pics/PTI

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow had been forced to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty because Washington was using it to help Ukraine attack Russian strategic sites.

Speaking at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Ryabkov said that the United States and its Western allies wanted to see Russia strategically defeated in Ukraine and accused them of fanning conflict there. “The situation further degraded after U.S. attempts to ‘probe’ the security of Russian strategic facilities declared under the New START Treaty by assisting the Kyiv regime in conducting armed attacks against them,” Ryabkov said. “Under these circumstances, we were forced to announce the suspension of the treaty.”

Also Read: Russians intensify assault on Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Protesting Ryabkov’s presence at the event, the permanent representatives of the United States, France and other Western countries at the U.N. in Geneva stood outside the conference room, posing with blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and signs that read #standwithukraine. “We wanted to be clear that we ambassadors are not going to be sitting in the Conference on Disarmament or the Human Rights Council listening to the lies and distortions of some Russian deputy foreign minister,” Simon Manley, British ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Reuters. “We want to show we are here with Ukraine, day in and day out, and support their fight for their freedom.” Russian officials said Thursday that Ukrainian saboteurs crossed into western Russia and attacked local villages in Bryansk region.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever