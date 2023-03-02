Russians intensify assault on Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Reuters was able to reach Bakhmut from the west on Monday, proof that the city was not yet surrounded despite Russian forces pressing from north and south to close the last remaining routes in

Elderly women work to repair broken windows after shelling in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle the small eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

Flames and smoke rose into the sky from blazing buildings. Constant gunfire and explosions rang out into the sky. Ukrainian armoured vehicles roared through the streets, while stray dogs wandered amid the mud and debris.

Thousands of residents remain inside the ruined city from a pre-war population of around 70,000.

