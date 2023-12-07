Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Sweden and the US sign defense deal

Sweden and the US sign defense deal

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Stockholm
Agencies

The deal was signed at the Pentagon by Jonson and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Sweden and the US sign defense deal

Swedish Armed Forces and US Air Force planes during a joint drill. File pic/X

Sweden and the US sign defense deal
On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden has signed a defence cooperation agreement with Washington that will allow the US access to all military bases across the Scandinavian country, saying the deal would bolster regional security. Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the deal, signed in Washington Tuesday, “will create better conditions for Sweden to be able to receive support from the United States in the event of a war or crisis”.


The deal was signed at the Pentagon by Jonson and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


