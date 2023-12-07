Sweden and the US sign defense deal

The deal was signed at the Pentagon by Jonson and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden has signed a defence cooperation agreement with Washington that will allow the US access to all military bases across the Scandinavian country, saying the deal would bolster regional security. Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the deal, signed in Washington Tuesday, “will create better conditions for Sweden to be able to receive support from the United States in the event of a war or crisis”.

The deal was signed at the Pentagon by Jonson and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

