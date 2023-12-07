US, China agree to build on recent progress in ties

Blinken also emphasised that the two sides should build on progress at the summit, according to the US State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. File pics/X

The top US and Chinese diplomats agreed Wednesday to keep building on recent progress in bilateral ties and work together to keep the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza from spreading. Both Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred in a telephone call to last month’s closely watched meeting between the two countries’ leaders in San Francisco following years of frigid ties.

“The important task for both sides at present is to continue the positive impact of the San Francisco meeting, implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and consolidate the momentum of stabilising Sino-US relations,” Wang said, according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Blinken also emphasised that the two sides should build on progress at the summit, according to the US State Department. Further, Wang and Blinken discussed the Israel-Hamas war, where China has been trying to play a role in negotiations, and agreed to maintain communications on the situation. Blinken also raised recent attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

