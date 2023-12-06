Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Whistleblower allegation Harvard muzzled disinfo team after donation

Whistleblower allegation: Harvard muzzled disinfo team after donation

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:26 AM IST  |  Cambridge
Agencies |

Top

The actions impacting Joan Donovan’s work coincided with a $500 million donation to Harvard by a foundation run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan

Whistleblower allegation: Harvard muzzled disinfo team after donation

Joan Donovan

Listen to this article
Whistleblower allegation: Harvard muzzled disinfo team after donation
x
00:00

A prominent disinformation scholar who left Harvard University in August has accused the school of muzzling her speech and stifling—then dismantling—her research team as it launched a deep dive in late 2021 into a trove of Facebook files she considers the most important documents in internet history.


The actions impacting Joan Donovan’s work coincided with a $500 million donation to Harvard by a foundation run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. In a whistleblower disclosure made public Monday, Donovan seeks investigations into “inappropriate influence” from Harvard’s general counsel, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office and the US Department of Education.


The CEO of Whisteblower Aid, a legal non-profit supporting Donovan, called the alleged behaviour by Harvard’s Kennedy School and its dean a “shocking betrayal” of academic integrity at the elite school. In response, the Kennedy School rejected the disclosure’s allegations of unfair treatment and donor interference.


$500M
Amount Zuckerberg foundation gave Harvard

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news cambridge facebook united states of america International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK