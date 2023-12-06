Zelenskyy to address US senators

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:23 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

Top

Schumer said the administration had invited Zelenskyy to address the senators

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pic/X

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address US senators by video Tuesday during a classified briefing as the Biden administration impresses on Congress the need to approve the White House’s nearly USD106 billion request for funds for the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs.


Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Zelenskyy’s appearance after the administration Monday sent an urgent warning about the need to approve the military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s war effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may grind to a halt without it.


Schumer said the administration had invited Zelenskyy to address the senators. They will also be hearing from the secretaries of Defence, State and other top national security officials. Agencies


Take Ukraine’s EU membership off agenda: Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded on Monday that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and billions of euros in funding meant for the war-torn country be taken off the agenda at a summit of the bloc’s leaders next week.

In a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, who will chair the December 14-15 summit in Brussels, Orban insisted that a “strategic discussion” is needed first about Ukraine’s European future and warned that forcing a decision could destroy EU unity. 

