Israel Defence Force spokesperson says it was terror group Hamas who chose war by rejecting release of hostages and breaking agreement

Palestinians fleeing Khan Yunis arrive in Rafah near Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article We will operate with maximum force: Israel x 00:00

Amid the resumption of hostilities after the end of the truce between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reaffirmed that it will use all its power against Hamas terrorists, adding that the country used the seven-day pause of war to ‘increase readiness’.

“We pursued them in northern Gaza. We’re now pursuing Hamas in southern Gaza, too. We will operate in maximum force against Hamas terrorists and infrastructures while minimizing harm to the civilians that Hamas places around them as shields. Our forces used the seven-day pause before the Hamas violation to increase readiness, review intelligence, and refine operational procedures. We are implementing lessons learned for the new phase of this war, improving the efficiency and the precision of our operations on the ground,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT



Daniel Hagari, rear admiral, IDF

Invoking the end of the truce on December 1, Hagari emphasised that the terror group chose war by rejecting the release of hostages and breaking the agreement. He said, “We have entered a new phase in our war against Hamas. Hamas broke the humanitarian pause when it violated the hostage release agreement by refusing to release women, children, and babies as agreed. Hamas also fired rockets at Israeli homes. It should be clear to everyone by now.”

Israel strikes Hamas positions in refugee camp

Israeli forces continued their attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, and completed their encirclement of the Jabaliya refugee camp, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday. Israeli forces also raided Hamas’s General Security Headquarters inside the UN administered refugee camp. Weapons, command and control equipment, observation gear and maps were located in the headquarters. Soldiers working in cooperation with the Air Force also attacked buildings where terror squads were operating, launching mortars and firing on troops. Soldiers also found weapons and rocket launchers in civilian buildings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever