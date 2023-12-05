Israeli military escalates offensive in Gaza, Palestinians running out of places to escape

The Israeli military has intensified its operations in the southern part of Gaza, expanding its offensive against the territory's ruling faction, Hamas

Palestinians mourn the death of loved ones following Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza Strip on December 5, 2023, outside a hospital in Khan Yunis, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Pic/AFP

The ongoing conflict has taken a devastating toll, with over 15,000 Palestinians killed and more than 41,000 wounded since October 7, as reported by the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The ministry said that 70 per cent of the deceased are women and children.

Efforts for a longer truce, mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, face challenges as Israel recalled negotiators. Hamas linked talks on releasing hostages, seized on October 7, to a permanent ceasefire.

Current Developments:

Evacuations ordered, safe spaces dwindling: Israel's widening offensive prompts evacuation orders, but Palestinians face a shortage of safe havens.

Governor rebukes protesters: Pennsylvania's governor criticized Philadelphia protesters chanting outside an Israeli restaurant.

Media deaths in focus: A global journalist group highlights the Israel-Hamas conflict as an unprecedented war concerning media deaths.

Insight into hostage strategy: The kibbutz of Nir Oz sheds light on Hamas' unprecedented hostage strategy.

Turkey warns Israel over Hamas members on Turkish soil

Turkish intelligence officials issued a warning to Israel against targeting Hamas members on Turkish soil. This follows Israel's domestic security agency's statement about being prepared to destroy Hamas in various locations, including Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar. Turkey emphasized "serious consequences" and asserts its commitment to preventing illegal activities on its territory.

Israeli southern offensive confirmed by satellite photos

Satellite photos reveal the initiation of the Israeli military's ground offensive in the southern Gaza Strip. The images, captured by Planet Labs PBC, show Israeli tanks and armored vehicles near Khan Younis, indicating an intensified campaign. The military's strategy and the scope of the offensive are under scrutiny.

Families of hostages seek meeting with Netanyahu

Families of hostages held by Hamas are scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after demanding a sit-down. Dissatisfaction with the handling of efforts to secure their release has led to this meeting request, emphasizing the importance of their relatives' fate in the ongoing conflict. (With inputs from AP)