Syria urges Arab League to invest in war-torn country

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

However, Western sanctions against Syria  still remain.

Bashar Assad

Syria on Monday called on Arab countries to invest in the war-torn nation, now again a member of the Arab League. The appeal from Syria’s economy and trade minister came during an economic conference in Saudi Arabia, ahead of a league summit in the kingdom. 


The 22-member Arab League agreed earlier this month to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syrian President Bashar Assad, a long-time regional pariah, back into the fold. However, Western sanctions against Syria  still remain.



world news syria saudi arabia

