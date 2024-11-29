Syrian rebels launch attack on govt forces

Opposition factions began the offensive on Wednesday and claim to have wrestled control of over 15 villages from government forces

People flee the northern Syrian village of Ariha. Pic/AFP

Syrian armed groups have launched a large-scale attack on areas controlled by government forces, setting off fierce clashes for a second day and seizing territory in Western Aleppo, government and opposition factions said on Thursday.

Syria’s armed forces said on Thursday the offensive was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which controls much of northwest Syria and is a violation of a de-escalation agreement. It said the attacks are ongoing and have targeted a number of villages and military bases.

Opposition factions began the offensive on Wednesday and claim to have wrestled control of over 15 villages from government forces. They claim to have captured a military base and hardware, and say several soldiers were taken hostage.

