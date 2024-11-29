Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Syrian rebels launch attack on govt forces

Syrian rebels launch attack on govt forces

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Aleppo
Agencies |

Top

Opposition factions began the offensive on Wednesday and claim to have wrestled control of over 15 villages from government forces

Syrian rebels launch attack on govt forces

People flee the northern Syrian village of Ariha. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Syrian rebels launch attack on govt forces
x
00:00

Syrian armed groups have launched a large-scale attack on areas controlled by government forces, setting off fierce clashes for a second day and seizing territory in Western Aleppo, government and opposition factions said on Thursday.


Syria’s armed forces said on Thursday the offensive was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which controls much of northwest Syria and is a violation of a de-escalation agreement. It said the attacks are ongoing and have targeted a number of villages and military bases.


Opposition factions began the offensive on Wednesday and claim to have wrestled control of over 15 villages from government forces. They claim to have captured a military base and hardware, and say several soldiers were taken hostage.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

syria world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK